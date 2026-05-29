Rejoicing in Laos: The first of five gold prospectors trapped in a flooded cave in Laos has been rescued. The Laotian rescue organization Rescue Volunteer for People announced that so much water had been pumped out of the cave that a safe rescue was possible in the afternoon (local time). A video broadcast by CNN in the evening showed the man slowly climbing out of the mountain, supported by helpers. According to the Thai rescue unit MTK, the rescue took 37 minutes.

HANDOUT - In this photo provided by the rescue organization "Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin" via AP, rescuers work to reach seven people trapped in a cave in Xaisomboun province. (to dpa: "First prospector rescued from cave after ten days") Photo: Uncredited/Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin/AP/dpa

The other four men are now to be gradually freed from their claustrophobic prison. The group had been trapped hundreds of meters from the entrance for ten days after heavy rains flooded the gold mine in the northern province of Xaisomboun and triggered a landslide. Colleagues who were able to save themselves raised the alarm.

Narrow tunnels and danger of collapse

Although the gold seekers had already been discovered alive in a chamber of the cave on Wednesday, it took a long time before the actual rescue operation could begin. The rescue operation was considered extremely risky due to the extremely narrow tunnels, high water levels and acute danger of collapse. At the same time, there is now little hope of finding the two men who are still missing alive.

Rescue teams have now searched around 95 percent of the tunnel system, but have so far found no trace of the two men, Finnish cave diver Mikko Paasi told ThaiPBS World. "We don't have many places left to search," he explained. However, the search for them will continue.