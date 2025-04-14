A golden jackal falls into the photo trap in the municipality of Neuenkirch on March 29. Screenshot Kanton Luzern

It looks like a small wolf, but is an independent immigrant from the south: a golden jackal has been detected in Lucerne for the first time. Experts expect further sightings.

Jenny Keller

A movement in the undergrowth - then the camera clicks. Between Neuenkirch and Hellbühl in the canton of Lucerne, an animal that was previously not part of the local wildlife fell into a photo trap at the end of March: a golden jackal. As confirmed by the canton of Lucerne on Monday, this is the first official record of this species on Lucerne soil.

The golden jackal (Canis aureus) originally comes from south-eastern Europe. For some years now, it has been slowly spreading westwards, including into Switzerland. Compared to the wolf, with which it is sometimes confused, it is smaller, lighter and lives a more reclusive life. The species gets its name from its golden-brown fur; other characteristics include long legs and a short bushy tail.

The behavior of the golden jackal is less conspicuous than that of the wolf: it is crepuscular and nocturnal, very shy and an opportunist. Golden jackals eat pretty much everything: from small animals to carrion and fruit.

Strictly protected animal

The golden jackal is harmless to humans and rarely attacks livestock. Unlike the wolf, it is not currently the focus of herd protection debates.

"Animals of this species have been migrating naturally into Switzerland for almost 15 years," confirms the State Chancellery of the Canton of Lucerne. Unlike the wolf, the golden jackal is strictly protected in Switzerland and may not be hunted.

It is unknown whether the animal spotted in Lucerne will now settle permanently at lower altitudes, but the Kora Foundation, which is involved in researching and monitoring predators, assumes: "The species is likely to settle and reproduce in Switzerland in the future." However, several records over a longer period of time would be necessary for a stable population.

Climate change as a driver

According to the canton of Lucerne, there are several reasons for the spread of the golden jackal. The decimation of wolves in the early 20th century, global warming and the opening up of the landscape through human activities such as forest clearing all play a role.

The population is asked to exercise caution: Anyone who spots a golden jackal should neither feed it nor try to scare it away - and ideally report the sighting to the Kora Foundation. The sighting will be checked there and entered into a national database.