A glimmer of hope for investors: the Federal Administrative Court has ruled that the write-down of AT1 bonds was unlawful. sda

A legal earthquake: The write-down of CHF 16.5 billion in AT1 bonds in the emergency merger of Credit Suisse and UBS was unlawful, according to the Federal Administrative Court. New hope for thousands of investors.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Administrative Court has ruled that the write-down of CHF 16.5 billion in Credit Suisse AT1 bonds ordered by FINMA was unlawful.

According to the court, there was no "viability event", the bank was sufficiently capitalized and the Federal Council's emergency ordinance violated the guarantee of ownership and constitutional principles.

This gives around 3,000 investors new hope, even if a decision on repayment has not yet been made - a further appeal to the Federal Supreme Court is considered likely. Show more

16.5 billion francs simply written off - and without any legal basis? In a partial ruling, the Federal Administrative Court has declared the write-off of so-called AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA to be unlawful. This could be a first glimmer of hope for around 3,000 investors. This is according to a press release issued by the Federal Administrative Court on Tuesday.

On March 19, 2023, the shock was great: in the course of the emergency merger between Credit Suisse and UBS, FINMA ordered the immediate write-off of all AT1 capital instruments worth CHF 16.5 billion. The basis for this was an emergency ordinance issued by the Federal Council on the same day. But as it now turns out: This order was not legal.

Court: No "viability event", no write-down

In its decision of October 1, 2025, the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) comes to a clear conclusion: the conditions for a write-off of the bonds - so-called "write-off bonds" - were not met. Credit Suisse was sufficiently capitalized at the time in question and met the regulatory requirements. There was no contractually stipulated crisis, i.e. no "viability event".

According to the court, the interventions by the federal government and the Swiss National Bank - intended to ensure liquidity - also had no impact on the capital base. A massive intervention in the property rights of bondholders - without a legally permissible basis.

Unconstitutional emergency ordinance

Particularly explosive: the court considers the basis of the order - the emergency ordinance (Art. 5a) issued on the day of the merger - to be unconstitutional in several respects. Among other things, it violates central principles such as the guarantee of ownership, the principle of legality and the requirements for expropriations and emergency law under the Federal Constitution.

According to the court, other alleged legal bases such as the Banking Act or FINMASA are also too vague to justify such drastic measures.

Reversal still pending - UBS and FINMA under pressure

Around 3,000 injured parties had lodged complaints in 360 proceedings - the current ruling is a partial success. However, it remains to be seen whether they will get their money back: The court has not yet ruled on a reversal. For the time being, all further proceedings must be suspended until the current decision is legally binding.

FINMA and UBS had previously disputed the bondholders' right to appeal - without success. The FAC has expressly affirmed their legitimacy. A next showdown before the Federal Supreme Court now seems almost inevitable.