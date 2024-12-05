The German drugstore giant Rossmann is launching its expansion offensive in Switzerland with a 15 percent discount on everything. More precisely: with a store in the Emmen Center in Lucerne.
But the plans are more extensive. According to Rossmann, the aim is to grow rapidly in Switzerland. The plan is to open 150 stores. Rossmann Switzerland boss Fabrizio D'Ascenzo toldBlick: "Rossmann will be the cheapest supplier of drugstore products in Switzerland." People should come by and see the "affordability of the products" for themselves, the Rossmann Switzerland boss continued.
Swiss brands such as Lindt & Sprüngli will be sold as well as German products. In addition to body lotions, shampoos and cosmetics, there are also food products. The range comprises around 15,000 items.
The next opening in Brunnen SZ is already planned.