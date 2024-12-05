Exterior view of the new Rossmann store in the Emmen Center near Lucerne on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Philipp Schmidli/KEYSTONE

The German drugstore chain Rossmann is expanding into Switzerland. The first store has opened - but the company's plans go much further.

The German drugstore chain Rossmann opened its first store in Switzerland on Thursday - in the Emmen Center in Lucerne.

More stores are to follow soon - the next one in Brunnen SZ.

The company is planning a total of 150 stores in Switzerland as part of its expansion strategy. Switzerland. Show more

The German drugstore giant Rossmann is launching its expansion offensive in Switzerland with a 15 percent discount on everything. More precisely: with a store in the Emmen Center in Lucerne.

But the plans are more extensive. According to Rossmann, the aim is to grow rapidly in Switzerland. The plan is to open 150 stores. Rossmann Switzerland boss Fabrizio D'Ascenzo toldBlick: "Rossmann will be the cheapest supplier of drugstore products in Switzerland." People should come by and see the "affordability of the products" for themselves, the Rossmann Switzerland boss continued.

Swiss brands such as Lindt & Sprüngli will be sold as well as German products. In addition to body lotions, shampoos and cosmetics, there are also food products. The range comprises around 15,000 items.

The next opening in Brunnen SZ is already planned.