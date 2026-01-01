The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry and Economics. (archive picture) Keystone

For the first time, the Nobel Prizes for physics, chemistry and economics will be announced by a woman this year. Ellen Moons takes up her post as the new Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences at the start of the year.

Moons is the first woman to hold this position since the Academy was founded in 1739. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (KVA) in Stockholm awards the Nobel Prizes in the three aforementioned prize categories every year.

Born in Belgium, she was elected as the successor to the previous Secretary General Hans Ellegren at the KVA's Annual General Meeting in mid-November. The 59-year-old has lived in Sweden for over 25 years and has been a physics professor at Karlstad University since 2011. She has been a member of the Nobel Committee, which selects the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics, since 2022.

A public face of the Nobel Prizes

The names of the winners in the Nobel Prize categories of physics, chemistry and economics are officially announced by the Secretary General of the Academy - or now by the Secretary General. Moons' role also includes managing the activities of the Academy and its secretariat. She is therefore the Managing Director of the KVA. Formally, she also holds the office of President of the Academy, although she is much less publicly visible than the Secretary General.

The KVA is one of four institutions that announce the various Nobel Prize winners at the beginning of October. The Nobel Prize in Medicine is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, while the Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy. The Nobel Peace Prize is the only prize that is not awarded in Stockholm, but in Oslo - where the Norwegian Nobel Committee is responsible for selecting the winner.