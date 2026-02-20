Franz Blum / facebook

A professional fisherman has caught a 2.6-meter-long catfish from Lake Constance.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Professional fisherman Franz Blum has caught a 2.6-meter-long, 106-kilogram catfish on Lake Constance.

He has already caught several catfish that were only slightly smaller.

"It's unbelievable what submarines are now swimming around in Lake Constance!" comments Franz Blum on his record-breaking catch. The catfish he recently pulled out of Lake Constance is 2.6 meters long and weighs 106 kilograms.

Until a few years ago, catfish of this size could only be found in the Po in Italy or the Ebro in Spain. "And they continue to grow," he writes on Facebook.

Franz Blum knows what he is talking about. He is a professional fisherman and has already caught several giant catfish. He not only pulls the "submarines" out of Lake Constance for show, but also prepares them in his fish restaurant as back fillets, for example.

According to SRF, the fact that the catfish are getting bigger and bigger is due to the warm winters. Only when the water gets really cold do they stop eating. If it stays mild, they continue to eat and grow. In recent years, there have also been attacks by catfish on bathers.