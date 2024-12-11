The Shetland Islands - Unst in the picture - consist of more than 100 islands. Dörte Nohrden/dpa-tmn

Last year, a light aircraft took off from an airfield in northern Germany - then disappeared. Now a wreck has been found off the Scottish Shetland Islands.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The wreckage of a German-registered Cessna 172 that has been missing since September 2023 has been discovered off the Scottish coast.

Human remains were found in the aircraft, the identity of which has yet to be determined.

The plane had taken off from Schleswig-Holstein on September 30, 2023 and disappeared from radar after six hours of flight time. Show more

More than a year after the disappearance of a light aircraft from Germany, wreckage has been found off the Scottish coast. A fishing boat discovered the remains of a Cessna 172 that was registered in Germany and went missing in the North Sea in September 2023, the British Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed.

Human remains were found in the aircraft, the identity of which has yet to be established, the police in Scotland announced. According to the British broadcaster BBC, it could be the pilot.

The plane took off from Uetersen-Heist airfield in Schleswig-Holstein on September 30, 2023, the BBC reported. At the time, a plane disappeared from radar after around six hours of flight time, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation.

An aircraft was discovered in the North Sea off the Shetland Islands in the North Atlantic on Friday and brought ashore on Sunday, the police said. The local authorities are working closely with British air accident investigators and German authorities to investigate the circumstances.