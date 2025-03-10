Fishing without a boat or nets? Inventive fishermen in Gaza City go fishing with self-built floating platforms. Paddling on them should be practiced.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Most of the boats in the port of Gaza City were destroyed in the war between Israel and Hamas. The once flourishing fishing industry is on the verge of collapse.

Fishermen now use old refrigerator doors, which they fill with cork, as floating means of transportation. To make them watertight, one side is covered with wood and the other with plastic film.

As there are almost no nets left, fish cages made of wire are also used for catching fish. Show more

The fishing sector in Gaza City is on the verge of collapse. Most of the boats have been destroyed by Israeli bombing in the last 15 months. But necessity is also the mother of invention. Some fishermen have built floating platforms out of old refrigerator doors to replace boats.

They mainly fish within the small port area of Gaza City. Despite the ceasefire that came into force on January 19 and largely brought the fighting to a standstill, fishing outside the port is not permitted.

Due to the difficult situation, prices on the port market have risen sharply. Fisherman Khaled Habib says he catches enough fish to feed his family and tries to help others by selling the rest at an affordable price.

