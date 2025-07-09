By using a fitness app, bodyguards of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson have inadvertently revealed sensitive information - including his private address. Members of the royal family are also affected. The incident is now being investigated.

Bodyguards of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson accidentally published confidential data via a fitness app - including his home address.

Over the years, sensitive information about his whereabouts and travels was revealed through tracked training routes.

The security authority Säpo is investigating the incident, which also affects members of the royal family. Show more

By using a fitness app, the Swedish Prime Minister's bodyguards inadvertently revealed confidential information, including his home address. These revelations raise questions about the digital security of state institutions.

But how exactly did this happen? The security of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was put at risk when his bodyguards unintentionally published confidential information about the fitness app Strava.

This app allows users to track sports activities and share the results with the app community, which in this case led to the unwanted disclosure of Kristersson's whereabouts.

Over a period of several years, the security forces' training routes made sensitive data publicly accessible. The Swedish newspaper "Dagens Nyheter" investigated over 1400 activities of seven bodyguards protecting high-ranking members of the government.

Published travel details

The data analyzed covered locations worldwide, including Tel Aviv, Mali and New York. Information directly related to Kristersson and his regular locations, including his secret home address, was published at least 35 times.

The data revealed not only Kristersson's running routes, but also details of trips abroad, such as a private family trip to Åland in Finland in October 2024. Movement patterns of the bodyguards showed their activities in government buildings in Stockholm and at the Harpsund estate in Sörmland.

Data was also shared at a meeting with Norwegian and Finnish government representatives in Bodø, Norway, in June 2024.

Reactions to the security breach

In addition to Kristersson, other prominent figures are also affected, including members of the royal family and the leader of the Social Democrats. The Swedish security authority Säpo is seriously investigating the incidents.

A spokesman emphasized that the information could be used to map the activities of the security service and that measures will be taken to prevent future incidents.

The Prime Minister's Office and the government declined to comment, and Strava also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

