Nine months after a fatal avalanche in the Himalayas, the bodies of five climbers have been recovered. According to Nepalese authorities, these are the five climbers who had been listed as missing since the avalanche.

Among them were two Nepalese mountain guides and three foreigners—a German, an Italian, and a Canadian—said Manoj Kumar Lama, deputy police chief of Dolakha District, to the German Press Agency (dpa).

Lama corrected an earlier official statement that five foreign climbers were missing. The accident occurred on Yalung Ri, a 5,630-meter-high mountain in eastern Nepal on the border with Tibet.

The bodies were found below the summit on Thursday. However, due to poor weather conditions, the recovery operation had to be postponed for the time being. According to police, the bodies of four climbers were brought to Kathmandu on Monday. The body of a Nepalese mountain guide remained at a clinic in Dolakha so it could be handed over to his family there.

Avalanche Accident in November

The five missing people were part of a group of 15 climbers who were caught in an avalanche last November while attempting to climb the summit of Yalung Ri. The bodies of two Nepalese mountain guides were recovered at the time, and eight other members of the group were rescued.