The people in charge of the hotel where the singer fell from a balcony and one of Payne's companions are accused of involuntary manslaughter. They are said to have left him alone in a defenceless state.

Following the death of British pop star Liam Payne, five people have been charged in Argentina.

Three of them are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Two others are charged with drug procurement.

Payne fell from the balcony of a room on the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, where he had been a guest for three days, on October 16 at the age of 31.

Payne's representative, who was accompanying him in Argentina, is reportedly facing up to 15 years in prison.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, he was also charged with neglect of a person resulting in death in connection with the supply of narcotics. He had breached his duties of care, assistance and support towards Payne. Show more

Five people have been charged over the death of British One Direction singer Liam Payne in October after a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

A representative of the pop star as well as the operator and the head receptionist of the hotel were charged with involuntary manslaughter in a federal court, according to the South American country's public prosecutor's office. Another hotel employee and a waiter are accused of procuring cocaine for Payne. The two were remanded in custody and face up to 15 years in prison.

Payne was 31 when he fell from the balcony of a room on the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, where he had been a guest for three days, on October 16. According to the public prosecutor's office, forensic experts believe it is likely that he passed out while trying to climb over the balcony railing. An autopsy showed that he was found to be high on alcohol and cocaine.

Payne was no longer able to stand before the fall

The hotel operator and the head receptionist could receive up to five years in prison. Payne's representative, who accompanied him in Argentina, could reportedly face up to 15 years behind bars - in addition to involuntary manslaughter, he was also charged with neglect of a person resulting in death in connection with the supply of narcotics. He had breached his duties of care, assistance and support towards Payne.

He had abandoned Payne to his fate despite knowing that the artist was in a state of intoxication, vulnerability and defencelessness and had previously suffered from alcohol and cocaine addiction.

"Bringing Payne to room 310 in the condition in which he was placed posed a legally unacceptable risk to his life," the judge said according to the statement. The pop star had already been unable to stand in the hotel lobby due to his consumption of various substances.

Great sadness among Payne's fans from all over the world

Payne's death caused great sadness among his fans around the world. Many celebrities were among the mourners at his funeral in England.

The boy band One Direction celebrated several years of international success since their formation on the casting show "The X Factor" in 2010. In 2016, the musicians put the collaboration on ice - there was never a comeback.