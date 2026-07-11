A violent summer thunderstorm puts five hikers in distress on Gran Sasso. After contact is lost following an emergency call, the mountain rescue team launches an extensive search operation—but once on the scene, the group refuses any help.

An Unusual Mission in Italy Five hikers call emergency services—and refuse help when they are rescued

Here's what it's all about Five hikers were caught in a violent summer thunderstorm on Gran Sasso in Italy and made an emergency call. After the connection was lost, it was no longer possible to assess their situation.

Mountain rescue launched an extensive search operation that very same night, as an immediate threat to life could not be ruled out. The rescuers climbed to an altitude of about 2,600 meters.

After searching for hours, the rescue teams found the hikers unharmed in their tents. The group declined any assistance, and the rescue operation was called off at daybreak. Summary created with

In the midst of a violent summer thunderstorm, five hikers on Gran Sasso in Abruzzo sound the alarm. The mountain rescue team responds with a large-scale operation—but after hours of effort, the rescuers are in for a surprise: The hikers suddenly no longer want any help.

The mountain rescue operation took place early Monday morning at an altitude of 2,600 meters. The Italian Mountain and Cave Rescue Service (CNSAS) reports that five hikers were caught in a violent summer thunderstorm. They called emergency services to ask for advice on what to do. But shortly afterward, they classified the situation as an emergency, according to "RTL".

Shortly after the emergency call, however, the connection was lost. The hiking group had lost cell phone reception, which is why emergency responders were unable to determine either their exact location or their situation.

A Surprising Turn of Events

Because it could not be ruled out that the five hikers were in immediate danger, a mountain rescue team set out on foot that very same night.

After a climb that lasted several hours, the mountain rescue team finally found the five hikers in the Conca degli Invalidi area.

The group had settled into their tents by then and said they no longer needed any help. Since no one was injured and they insisted on spending the night on the mountain, the rescue teams concluded the operation at daybreak.