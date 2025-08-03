The Lugano police had to arrest five people on the national holiday. (symbolic image) Bild: KEYSTONE

Brawl on the national holiday: a young man from Bellinzona was seriously injured in Lugano TI. Five people were arrested.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A young man from Bellinzona was seriously injured in an altercation in Lugano TI on Swiss National Day. Five people were arrested, as reported by the Ticino cantonal police on Sunday.

The brawl broke out shortly before midnight at the station bus stop, it was reported. According to the police, the reason for the altercation was still under investigation on Sunday.

Injured man taken to hospital by ambulance

Officers from the cantonal police and paramedics from the Green Cross provided first aid at the scene in support of the Lugano municipal police. The injured man, a 19-year-old Swiss national, was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The alleged perpetrators, three minors and two 18-year-olds, were later identified and arrested, according to the police. The investigations to clarify the course of events, which were still ongoing on Sunday, are being coordinated by the public prosecutor's office and the juvenile court.