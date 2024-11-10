The 51-year-old driver had to be rescued from the car with serious injuries, the three girls in the car were only slightly injured. Keystone

Five people - including three girls - were injured in a collision involving two cars in Güttingen TG late on Sunday afternoon. The two drivers suffered serious injuries.

SDA SDA

According to the Thurgau cantonal police on Sunday evening, a 24-year-old driver lost control of his car on a right-hand bend on the road from Güttingen towards Sommeri TG. He veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a car driven by a 51-year-old man with three girls aged between 10 and 14 traveling in the opposite direction.

The 51-year-old was seriously injured and had to be rescued from the car by the fire department. The three girls were slightly injured and taken to hospital for a check-up. The 24-year-old was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

It is not known why the man lost control of his car. The road was closed for several hours. The material damage amounted to several tens of thousands of francs.

SDA