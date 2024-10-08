  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

He got no further Five-year-old alerts police about a video game

SDA

8.10.2024 - 10:45

A boy in Germany alerted the police - because he was stuck in a video game.
A boy in Germany alerted the police - because he was stuck in a video game.
IMAGO/Addictive Stock

"The police, your friend and helper" - that's probably what a five-year-old thought. When he got stuck in a video game, he alerted the police.

08.10.2024, 10:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A five-year-old called the police because he was stuck with a video game.
  • The police discovered on the spot that the boy had learned at nursery to dial 110 if he had a problem; his parents were informed and made aware of the situation.
Show more

A five-year-old in Upper Franconia, Germany, called the police because he was stuck with a video game. He secretly used his parents' cell phone to do so, the police said.

The emergency call was received by the operations center on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the boy only said on the phone that he needed help and gave his first name, age and place of residence.

The police then used the telephone number to find his address in Rödental. When the officers arrived at the boy's home, it turned out that he had hoped for help with a video game.

He had learned in kindergarten that you can call the police in emergency situations - and therefore secretly dialed 110. "The surprised parents were sensitized. The current state of the game is unknown," said the police.

SDA

More from the department

USA.

USA"I am the product": fashion designer Ralph Lauren turns 85

Science. Enormous influence of Nobel Prize-winning research today

ScienceEnormous influence of Nobel Prize-winning research today

Science. Nobel Prize in Physics to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton

ScienceNobel Prize in Physics to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton