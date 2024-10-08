A five-year-old in Upper Franconia, Germany, called the police because he was stuck with a video game. He secretly used his parents' cell phone to do so, the police said.
The emergency call was received by the operations center on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the boy only said on the phone that he needed help and gave his first name, age and place of residence.
The police then used the telephone number to find his address in Rödental. When the officers arrived at the boy's home, it turned out that he had hoped for help with a video game.
He had learned in kindergarten that you can call the police in emergency situations - and therefore secretly dialed 110. "The surprised parents were sensitized. The current state of the game is unknown," said the police.