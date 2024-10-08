A boy in Germany alerted the police - because he was stuck in a video game. IMAGO/Addictive Stock

"The police, your friend and helper" - that's probably what a five-year-old thought. When he got stuck in a video game, he alerted the police.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A five-year-old called the police because he was stuck with a video game.

The police discovered on the spot that the boy had learned at nursery to dial 110 if he had a problem; his parents were informed and made aware of the situation. Show more

A five-year-old in Upper Franconia, Germany, called the police because he was stuck with a video game. He secretly used his parents' cell phone to do so, the police said.

The emergency call was received by the operations center on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the boy only said on the phone that he needed help and gave his first name, age and place of residence.

The police then used the telephone number to find his address in Rödental. When the officers arrived at the boy's home, it turned out that he had hoped for help with a video game.

He had learned in kindergarten that you can call the police in emergency situations - and therefore secretly dialed 110. "The surprised parents were sensitized. The current state of the game is unknown," said the police.

SDA