Five-year-old Sharon disappeared from her nursery in Alice Springs, Australia, on Sunday night. The Northern Territory Police Force suspects an abduction. NT Police Force

A five-year-old girl disappears from her bed at night, search parties comb the outback: the case of Sharon Granites shakes Australia and leaves a family in fear.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The whole of Australia is on tenterhooks: A five-year-old girl disappeared from her family home in Alice Springs on Sunday night.

The police are assuming suspicious circumstances and are searching for the girl with a large contingent.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old man is being sought as a possible important witness. Show more

It's a nightmare for every family and is shaking up Australia: five-year-old Sharon Granites from Alice Springs has been missing since Sunday. According to the police, the girl disappeared overnight from the nursery in her family home.

The family lives in Old Timers Camp, a settlement for indigenous people on the outskirts of Alice Springs. Sharon was last seen there at around 11.30pm on Saturday - asleep in her bed. She disappeared two hours later.

The police speak of "suspicious circumstances" and consider it possible that the child has been abducted. Large-scale searches using helicopters, drones, sniffer dogs, teams of riders and numerous helpers have so far been unsuccessful.

47-year-old man comes into focus

A 47-year-old man is now the focus of the investigation. The authorities emphasize that he is currently being sought because he may be able to provide important clues. He is also said to have been in the neighborhood at the time of the disappearance and has not been found since.

The media report that Lewis was only recently released from prison. Officials refer to previous cases of violence and family conflict.

The case has shaken not only Alice Springs, but the whole of Australia. It brings back memories of previous missing persons cases, in which the country was on tenterhooks for days. For Sharon's relatives, however, only one thing matters at the moment: that the girl is found alive as quickly as possible. Especially because of Sharon's young age, the situation is extremely serious.