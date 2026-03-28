Prices for energy and electricity rose in February. Symbolbild: Keystone

The cost of living continues to rise - but many households are feeling the pressure when it comes to housing in particular. New figures show: Rents remain the biggest cost driver in Switzerland.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cost of living in Switzerland continues to rise, particularly in the areas of housing and mobility, with rents as the biggest driver.

Over the past five years, energy, electricity and car costs in particular have become significantly more expensive, for example due to higher repair and insurance costs.

Older people and low-income households are particularly affected. Individual goods such as fuel and household appliances recently became cheaper in February. Show more

The cost of living is rising - and is particularly high for housing and mobility. The Comparis-Womo price index shows: In February 2026, prices in these areas were 0.2 percent higher than in the previous year. The increase is therefore higher than the national consumer price index (CPI), which rose by just 0.1%.

Rents are particularly significant. They have risen by a whopping 1.4 percent compared to the previous year - and thus remain the biggest cost driver in the household budget.

Comparis financial expert Renkert warns: "The above-average increase in residential rents continues unabated. This is particularly bitter for low-income households, as rent is the largest budget item. The creation of additional and affordable living space is urgently needed."

Energy and car costs explode over the years

A look at the last five years shows how much the burden has actually increased. Overall, the Womo price index has risen by 10.3 percent - significantly more than the LIK at 7.3 percent.

Particularly drastic: energy for heating rose by 41.2 percent and electricity by 34.1 percent. Drivers also have to dig deeper into their pockets. Motor vehicle insurance became 18.9 percent more expensive.

One reason for this is the rising cost of repairs. Spare parts rose by 19.1 percent and service and repair work by 8.1 percent. Renkert explains: "More expensive electronics in new cars [...] led to more complex repairs and more expensive spare parts, such as rear-view mirrors with sensors and cameras."

Natural events such as hail damage also drive up costs. As a result, insurance premiums are rising - and noticeably so. Compared to the previous year alone, they rose by 7.4 percent.

Not everything is getting more expensive

But there are also counter-movements. Some products have become cheaper in recent years. These include small household appliances (down 8.7 percent), motorized tools (down 7.9 percent) and bicycles and e-bikes (down 3.1 percent).

Prices have also fallen in the short term: fuels have become 5.3% cheaper compared to February 2025. Prices for heating energy (down 4.9%) and various household appliances also fell.

Older people and low earners particularly affected

Inflation does not affect everyone equally. Single-person households aged 65 and over are particularly hard hit. They are feeling an inflation rate of 0.5 percent compared to the previous year - more than any other group.

A clear picture also emerges according to income: the lowest income bracket is the hardest hit, with an increase of 0.4 percent. The highest income bracket, on the other hand, felt comparatively little at 0.1 percent.

The gap is widening

The figures clearly show that while individual products are becoming cheaper, the central cost of living continues to rise. Above all, housing remains the decisive factor - and is noticeably increasing the financial burden for many households.