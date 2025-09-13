On September 10, 2025, a serious accident occurred near the Concordia Bridge in Mexico City, the extent of which only gradually became apparent. A truck filled with liquid gas tipped over and exploded.

A tanker truck exploded in Iztapalapa, causing flames 30 meters high.

There were several deaths, dozens of injuries and destruction.

The government assures those affected of medical, psychological and financial assistance and announces stricter regulations for the transportation of hazardous goods. Show more

In Mexico City, a tanker truck with a capacity of 49,500 liters of liquid gas tipped over under the Concordia Bridge in Iztapalapa. Shortly afterwards, the gas cargo ignited. A total of 18 vehicles caught fire, dozens of people were injured and a further eight died.

Reaction of the authorities

The mayor of Mexico City, Clara Brugada, announced a comprehensive investigation by the public prosecutor's office. Possible causes include excessive speed; compliance with safety regulations is also being checked. The driver of the tanker survived seriously injured and is receiving medical treatment. The families of the victims have been promised medical, psychological and financial support. The government is also planning to tighten regulations for the transportation of hazardous goods in order to prevent similar disasters in the future.

