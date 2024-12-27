In eastern Australia, firefighters are battling a bushfire. It is eating its way through a national park and, according to the authorities, has already burned an area the size of the city-state of Singapore.
The fire has so far burned 74,000 hectares of the Grampians National Park about 240 kilometers west of Melbourne, the spokesman for the Emergency Management Control Centre in the state of Victoria, Luke Hegarty, told the Australian broadcaster ABC. "We're talking about a fire about the size of Singapore."
The state of Victoria, located in eastern Australia, has been confronted with extreme fire conditions over the past week. Numerous fires forced residents of dozens of rural towns to evacuate their homes.
Although conditions have changed somewhat, it will still take time to bring the fire in the Grampians National Park under control, Hegarty added.