The state of Victoria in eastern Australia has faced extreme fire conditions over the past week. (archive picture) Keystone

In the Australian state of Victoria, a massive bushfire is eating its way through the Grampians National Park. 74,000 hectares, an area the size of Singapore, have already been burnt.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Firefighters are battling a bushfire in eastern Australia.

The fire has already burned an area of 74,000 hectares in the Grampians National Park, an area comparable to Singapore.

In the state of Victoria, extreme fire conditions over the past week have led to evacuations in many rural communities.

Emergency services are working to bring the fire under control. Show more

In eastern Australia, firefighters are battling a bushfire. It is eating its way through a national park and, according to the authorities, has already burned an area the size of the city-state of Singapore.

The fire has so far burned 74,000 hectares of the Grampians National Park about 240 kilometers west of Melbourne, the spokesman for the Emergency Management Control Centre in the state of Victoria, Luke Hegarty, told the Australian broadcaster ABC. "We're talking about a fire about the size of Singapore."

The state of Victoria, located in eastern Australia, has been confronted with extreme fire conditions over the past week. Numerous fires forced residents of dozens of rural towns to evacuate their homes.

Although conditions have changed somewhat, it will still take time to bring the fire in the Grampians National Park under control, Hegarty added.