The fine for the flashed "crumb monster" was paid.

A speed camera took an unusual photo on the A45 near Dortmund. Is it the "Cookie Monster"? The question of who was behind the wheel is still open - but the case is now closed.

A speed camera photo from the A45 near Dortmund went around the world.

The driver was wearing a costume head strongly reminiscent of the Cookie Monster from the children's show Sesame Street.

The 57-year-old owner of the car paid the amount demanded, according to a police spokesman. The case is now closed. Show more

The fine for the speeding "Cookie Monster" on the A45 near Dortmund has been paid. In mid-September, the police caught a driver with a funny costume head at the wheel in a speed trap. The photo of the mobile speed camera bore a strong resemblance to the Cookie Monster from children's TV shows. Eleven kilometers per hour too fast plus costume resulted in a fine of 40 euros (around 37.50 francs).

"The Cookie Monster is basically a good-natured creature, very greedy, but in the end also dutiful," said a Dortmund police spokesman jokingly. The 57-year-old owner of the car had paid the amount demanded. The case is now closed. However, it remains unclear whether he himself or someone else was behind the wheel.

The Dortmund police registered a great deal of attention for their speed camera photo and thus see their mission of warning as fulfilled: The officers had warned that such a supposedly funny action significantly increases the risk of accidents. The costume severely restricts the field of vision. In the worst case scenario, a driver could cause an accident and endanger human life. Several media reported on the fine that was paid.

