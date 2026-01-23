DSM-Firmenich, a flavor and fragrance company listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange and, since May, also on the Zurich Stock Exchange, grew even faster in the second quarter than it did in the first three months of the year.

DSM-Firmenich, a manufacturer of flavors and fragrances, once again posted significant revenue growth in the second quarter. Pictured: The company's headquarters in the Kaiseraugst industrial park.

In the second quarter, organic revenue rose by 6 percent, following a 4 percent increase in the first quarter, the Dutch-Swiss group announced on Thursday. This marked a continuation of the recovery that has been evident since the beginning of the year.

Organic growth amounted to 5 percent in the first half of the year. Revenue rose to 4.66 billion euros from 4.64 billion in the same period last year. Adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) remained stable at 900 million, while the corresponding margin declined to 19.3 percent from 19.5 percent.

All in all, DSM-Firmenich earned 221 million euros from continuing operations, compared with 541 million in the same period of the previous year. The decline is attributable to the divested Animal Nutrition & Health business, which in the prior year included a significant profit contribution from discontinued operations. Excluding this, profit would have risen from 197 to 225 million euros.

Growth Driven by Volume Rather Than Prices

The growth was entirely volume-driven. DSM-Firmenich attributed this performance to improved market conditions, revenue synergies, and a higher success rate in customer projects. June saw particularly strong growth after customer concerns regarding the Middle East conflict had subsided.

Following the sale of its animal nutrition and animal health division, DSM-Firmenich is focusing on the health, nutrition, and beauty sectors. The fragrance and beauty products business (Perfumery & Beauty) grew organically by 7 percent in the second quarter. Luxury perfumes and consumer fragrances, in particular, posted double-digit growth.