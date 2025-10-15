An Eva Air flight attendant has died after a 13-hour non-stop flight. Bild: IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

The death of a flight attendant and a post on social media are currently causing quite a stir in Taiwan. The working conditions at the national airline Eva Air are at the center of the criticism.

A flight attendant from the Taiwanese airline Eva Air died a few days after a 13-hour non-stop flight from Milan to Taipei. She is said to have complained of feeling unwell even before the flight.

According to media reports, however, the cabin manager refused to call for medical assistance from the ground and insisted that she continue her work. The woman was also refused a wheelchair or an ambulance on arrival. A few days later, she died in a hospital in Taipei.

Eva Air has since confirmed the flight attendant's death and launched an internal investigation. The incident has also brought the authorities onto the scene. The Taoyuan Labor Inspection Bureau sent employees to EVA Air to investigate, reports the Taipei Times.

Posting on social media causes a stir

The criticism of the airline was fueled in particular by a post on social media. The author claims to be a crew member at Eva Air. The incident was by no means an "unfortunate coincidence". Rather, the tragic death of the flight attendant was "the result of systematic indifference to the health of the crew members".

According to the article, the flight attendant complained of feeling unwell during the flight, but was neither given sick leave nor allowed to seek medical help.

As sick leave, special leave and annual leave can affect performance reviews, promotions and year-end bonuses, many flight attendants feel that they cannot take time off, the article continues.

Major burdens for crew members

Meanwhile, the flight attendants' union in Taiwan is calling for a thorough investigation. It hopes that the airlines will show more empathy towards sick employees.

Flight attendants are exposed to many stress factors and risks, including night shifts, overwork and varying air pressures and UV radiation, causing many to suffer from weakened immune systems and chronic health problems, she added.

