On a flight from San Francisco to Fiji, a 69-year-old woman hurled racist insults at the crew and threw cups at them. Eventually the crew taped her mouth shut.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On a flight from San Francisco to Fiji, an incident involving a 69-year-old Australian woman who was drunk escalated.

She insulted, threatened and threw objects at the crew.

In the end, crew members taped her mouth shut. Show more

Halfway between San Francisco and Fiji, an argument broke out on the plane: a 69-year-old Australian woman began to swear loudly. Her husband then asked to be moved to another seat. However, this did not calm the inebriated woman down, as a passenger told the Australian news platform news.com.au.

When the crew refused to tell the woman where her husband was sitting, the situation escalated. According to the passenger, who also filmed the scene, the woman insulted and threatened the crew and threw cups at them. "The other passengers were particularly angry about the openly racist comments towards the Fijian crew members," says the passenger.

Disturbing video has emerged of an irate passenger being bound and gagged by duct tape on a flight in to Fiji. WARNING: DISTRESSING. Full story: https://t.co/6BX90ZmZLL pic.twitter.com/HpJE3Ko7hy — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) January 24, 2025

Other passengers shouted at the woman to be quiet. Parents covered their children's ears.

Mouth taped shut

Eventually, the crew members managed to restrain the woman and taped her mouth shut. Two hours before landing, the husband is said to have sat down with his wife, which again did not improve her behavior.

After landing in Nadi, the passenger was arrested by the police. The airline confirmed that the incident is the subject of a "legal investigation". "At Fiji Airways, the safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority, we do not tolerate threatening behavior of any kind," a spokesperson said when asked by news.com.au.