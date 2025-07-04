A Flixbus left the road on highway 19 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and overturned onto its side. 20 passengers were injured, one of them critically, according to a police spokesman in the early morning. The passenger was trapped for two hours before he was freed. The spokesman was initially unable to say anything about the severity of the other casualties. This is still being clarified.
The bus with 53 passengers and two bus drivers on board was on its way to Vienna from Copenhagen. The accident occurred at around 2.40 a.m. at the Röbel junction in the direction of Berlin. The bus initially veered off the road to the right before overturning. The reason for this is not yet clear. The highway is currently completely closed in the direction of Berlin.
The emergency services, fire department and rescue helicopter have been alerted. Officers from the Dummerstorf and Linstow highway departments and from Plau am See were also deployed.