A Flixbus has overturned on the German A19 highway (archive image). Fabian Sommer/dpa

A Flixbus has left the A19 highway in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and overturned. According to media reports, 20 people are injured, one of them seriously.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Flixbus with 55 passengers has crashed on the A19 near Röbel and flipped onto its side, injuring 20 people, one of them critically.

The seriously injured passenger was trapped in the bus for two hours before he could be rescued; the severity of the other injuries is still unclear.

The bus was on its way from Copenhagen to Vienna, the accident occurred at around 2:40 a.m., and the cause of the accident is not yet known. Show more

A Flixbus left the road on highway 19 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and overturned onto its side. 20 passengers were injured, one of them critically, according to a police spokesman in the early morning. The passenger was trapped for two hours before he was freed. The spokesman was initially unable to say anything about the severity of the other casualties. This is still being clarified.

The bus with 53 passengers and two bus drivers on board was on its way to Vienna from Copenhagen. The accident occurred at around 2.40 a.m. at the Röbel junction in the direction of Berlin. The bus initially veered off the road to the right before overturning. The reason for this is not yet clear. The highway is currently completely closed in the direction of Berlin.

The emergency services, fire department and rescue helicopter have been alerted. Officers from the Dummerstorf and Linstow highway departments and from Plau am See were also deployed.