Super typhoon "Ragasa" devastates Asia Flood destroys hotel lobby in a few seconds

Luna Pauli

25.9.2025

Typhoon "Ragasa" claims more and more lives in Taiwan and the Philippines. Millions of people are without electricity. In Hong Kong, a flash flood destroyed a hotel within seconds. The pictures in the video.

25.09.2025, 19:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Super typhoon "Ragasa" rages in Asia. In addition to Hong Kong, the Philippines, Vietnam, China and Taiwan are also affected.
  • In southern China and Macao, entire coastal areas were evacuated to protect residents from storm surges.
  • In Hong Kong, a luxury hotel on the coast was hit. The storm destroyed the lobby within seconds.
Show more

Hotel in Hong Kong flooded

Super typhoon "Ragasa" caused severe damage in Asia. Particularly dramatic scenes unfolded in a luxury hotel on the Hong Kong coast, whose glass front could not withstand the waves. Within seconds, seawater entered the lobby and swept people away.

Destruction in other regions

The storm also left deep scars in the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and China.

The typhoon has been raging across East and Southeast Asia since September 17. It is considered one of the strongest storms in recent years. According to forecasts, "Ragasa" could continue to batter the region with heavy rainfall and storm surges until the weekend.

