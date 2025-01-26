A man stands in despair in a street affected by the floods in Valencia. Archivbild: Manu Fernandez/AP/dpa

Three months ago, Spain was hit by unprecedented storms. More than 230 people died. Despite thousands of helpers and billions of euros, things are only progressing at a snail's pace.

A white fridge lies in the mud like a memorial. Further down the street, a sofa and other household items, then more fridges, rubble and mud in the nearby Barranco del Poyo riverbed. Here in Paiporta and other communities to the west and south of the city of Valencia in eastern Spain, the flood waves triggered by heavy rainfall further up in the mountains rushed through on October 29, 2024.

Almost three months later, it seems like it only happened yesterday. The damage is so immense that the work of thousands of soldiers, police officers and firefighters, as well as the help of thousands of volunteers from the first few weeks, is not immediately apparent. "So it still looks like this here two or three months later," says a passer-by on one of the bridges, shaking her head, gazing incredulously into the riverbed and walking on.

Soldiers continue to distribute food and diapers

On October 29, a weather phenomenon known as cold air drops - also known as "cold drops" for short - was raging in the Mediterranean region. What was different was that in some places at higher altitudes, up to 491 liters per square meter fell within a few hours - more than in any other year in the region.

The masses of water were so enormous that the system of "barrancos" - gorges that serve as drainage channels in the region, which flattens out towards the sea - collapsed and the floods roared uncontrollably through the streets of many towns. In Paiporta alone, 45 of the at least 224 fatalities in the Valencia region died. Eight more people died in Andalusia and the Castilla-La Mancha region.

Residents walk through a street damaged by flooding in the municipality of Catarroja, Valencia. Archivbild: sda

A military vehicle stops at the Barranco del Poyo in Paiporta, four soldiers get out and look into the several meters deep and wide riverbed full of mud and household goods. "We don't know exactly what's going to happen here either," says one of them. "We're working nearby in Algemesí, distributing food and diapers, and wanted to take a look at the damage here."

Many decisions on reconstruction still pending

It is not clear to many people and local politicians exactly how to proceed. Hundreds of buildings - including homes, stores and schools - in the disaster area are currently unusable, many of which are in danger of collapsing. In addition, numerous bridges, roads, railroad lines and other infrastructure have been damaged.

So far, Spain's central government in Madrid has provided 16 billion euros for reconstruction, aid for businesses and those affected, as well as compensation. However, many decisions have not yet been made and many questions have not yet been seriously addressed: Where can we build again in view of the risk of new floods in times of climate change? How should the riverbeds be adapted? And are there even enough craftsmen?

Spain's head of government Sánchez: There is still a lot to do

Many communities have now been able to return to some degree of normality. However, 28 of them, including Paiporta, are still in emergency level two. This means that these places are dependent on help from outside - i.e. from the central government in Madrid. Around 4,000 soldiers from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and the rest of the armed forces are still deployed.

Cars pile up in a street affected by the floods in Valencia. Archivbild: sda

Spain's head of government Pedro Sánchez recently met with the mayors of these 28 municipalities. He then admitted to the press that there is still a lot to do. "We have only taken the first steps so far," said the 52-year-old.

Confusion about various forms of aid

"One problem is that politicians are passing responsibility to each other," says Óscar Rosaleny about the slow pace of reconstruction and the constant finger-pointing between the regional government and central government. He lives in Catarroja, a few kilometers from Paiporta. In his house, he shows on the wall how high the water has reached on the first floor - the mark almost reaches his chest.

The graphic designer says that there are also many questions about the numerous forms of aid - including compensation, help with buying lost cars or reconstruction aid. For example, it is not clear why neighbors on the second floor who were not so badly affected have already received money and others with completely destroyed houses still have to wait.

Still incomprehension and anger over late warning

Samuel Romero lives in Aldaia, a few kilometers from Paiporta. He could see the water rising incessantly from his third-floor apartment. The civil engineer had stayed at home that day because the state weather authority had issued the highest warning level, red. Many people are still angry that the warning from the regional government's civil defense did not appear on cell phones until after 8 p.m. on October 29 - by which time many houses and streets had long been flooded. "A timely and clear warning would have saved 224 lives," he is convinced.

Volunteers carry buckets of mud during the clean-up operation in Paiporta near Valencia in Spain. Archivbild: sda

The fact that the emergency services only appeared in affected areas days or weeks later also outraged many. In many places, volunteers who arrived on foot with shovels or brooms were the first to help. "It is imperative that lessons are learned from this, first and foremost that climate change and all its dangers are not negated," says Romero.

Despite everything, an air of optimism

As in Paiporta, many of the streets in Aldaia look deserted and in many places the shutters have been pulled down, bearing witness to the disappearance of the stores. However, one building near the Barranco del Pozalet-Saleta is being diligently renovated. "It used to be a beauty salon and will become one again," says one of the craftsmen. Is the owner not afraid of another disaster? "No, why?" he says. "Life goes on."