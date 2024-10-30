Several people have died after heavy rainfall in large parts of Spain. More people are still missing. The situation is particularly bad in the popular tourist areas.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to official figures, at least 63 people have died in severe flooding in the Spanish region of Valencia.

Emergency services are also searching for several missing persons in other provinces in the south-east of the country.

According to media reports, the storm warnings now apply to 10 of the country's 17 autonomous communities. Show more

2.18 pm Masses of water pile up cars Qué salvajada. Qué barbaridad. pic.twitter.com/ZFrU5XwSo3 — ⚫️ El DiSputado® (@NoSoyLaGente) October 30, 2024 In Alfafar in the province of Valencia, the masses of water have piled up dozens of cars in the narrow streets. Pictures on X show cars stacked one inside the other and blocking the entire road. Some places in the province are completely cut off, Spanish media report. Rescue workers are also making little progress, with many emergency vehicles having been swept away by the floods.

12.36 pm "Historic storm": At least 63 fatalities in Spain After the severe storms in large parts of Spain, the death toll continues to rise. According to provisional figures, at least 62 people died in the Mediterranean region of Valencia alone, as the Spanish state broadcaster RTVE reported, citing the authorities. According to media reports, an 88-year-old woman was also found dead in Cuenca in the Castilla-La Mancha region. Dozens of people were reported missing. In many places, rescue teams were unable to reach the scene with vehicles due to flooded or otherwise blocked roads. The weather service Aemet in Valencia spoke of a "historic storm" in an initial assessment. It was the worst "cold drop" (gota fría) of this century in the Valencia region, Aemet wrote on X. This weather phenomenon occurs frequently in the Spanish Mediterranean region in the months of September and October, it is based on strongly fluctuating sea and air temperatures and occurs when the first Atlantic lows with cold, damp air push over the warm Mediterranean.

11.04 am Video shows devastating storms The severe storms have devastated large parts of Spain. In many places, streams have turned into raging rivers and numerous towns and roads are under water. At least 63 deaths have been counted so far, but the authorities expect this number to rise even further.

11.02 a.m. Rescue teams cannot reach all locations After the severe storms in large parts of Spain, emergency services in the particularly hard-hit Mediterranean region of Valencia are struggling to reach the scenes of the disaster. Due to flooded or otherwise blocked roads, many operations can only be carried out by helicopter, said José Miguel Basset from the fire department in the province of Valencia to the Europapress news agency. In the province of Valencia alone, which is part of the region of the same name, at least 51 people lost their lives according to an initial assessment by the civil defense. Dozens were also reported missing, according to the Spanish newspaper "El País". At least six people were also reported missing in the city of Albacete in the Castilla-La Mancha region further inland. In the Valencia region, all public sector employees can stay at home today if they have problems getting to work, as Europapress reported. The container port in Valencia wrote on Platform X that it would remain closed until at least 14:00. The rainy area, which has been widely reported for days, is expected to move on to the north-east today. However, a severe weather warning is still in place for large parts of the country. According to the weather service Aemet, the situation throughout Spain will not ease completely until Thursday.

09.53 a.m. Here, dozens of cars are swept into the flood waters Videos on the X platform show how the flood sweeps everything away. Witness the flood disaster due to overflowing rivers in Valencia - or Valencia. - Spain today 🇪🇸🚨 10-29-2024 #Valencia #spainfloods ❗️❗️@Valencia_WX pic.twitter.com/GFl1GYi1JB — sustainme.in®️ (@sustainme_in) October 29, 2024

09.51 a.m. Heavy flooding in Spain - at least 51 people dead Heavy rain has caused dangerous flooding in large parts of Spain and led to the deaths of several people. At least 51 people have died in the eastern autonomous community of Valencia, according to the authorities. Six people are still missing. Show more

Several dozen people have died in floods following heavy rain in large parts of Spain. In the Mediterranean region of Valencia alone, at least 51 people have died, the Spanish news agency Europapress reported, citing the regional government. Dozens of people are still missing there, as the newspaper "El País" wrote.

Rescue teams are still in action in many places. The situation is particularly bad in the Mediterranean coastal regions of Andalusia, Murcia and Valencia, which are very popular with holidaymakers. Roads, houses and fields were flooded in many places and cars and trees were swept away by the masses of water. In some areas, residents were trapped in their homes and made emergency calls on social media, as reported by the newspaper "El País".

The Prime Minister of Valencia, Carlos Mazón, had called on residents to move to higher ground. People are also missing in the city of Albacete in the neighboring region of Castilla-La Mancha, at least six according to the media.

The rainy area, which has been widely reported for days, is expected to move on to the north-east today.

However, a severe weather warning is still in place for large parts of the country. According to the weather service Aemet, the situation across Spain will not ease completely until Thursday.

Rescue services are on duty after the river in Letur, Albacete, burst its banks due to heavy rainfall. Picture: Keystone/Víctor Fernandez/Europa Press

Hail as big as golf balls

In addition to heavy rainfall, there was also hail and strong gusts of wind. In the Andalusian coastal town of El Ejido, not far from Almería, where the hail had already hit particularly hard on Tuesday night, fields and hundreds of vehicles were severely damaged. "The hailstones were as big as golf balls," farmer Mercedes González (46) told the newspaper "El País". "It seemed like the end of the world."

In many places in the south and east of Spain, highways and country roads had to be closed. Air and rail traffic was also affected. Classes were canceled at numerous schools and universities. Due to a rock slide, a high-speed AVE train on its way from Málaga to Madrid came off the tracks near the municipality of Álora shortly after the start of the journey with 291 passengers on board. However, there were no injuries, according to the Spanish rail company Renfe.

Calm on the Balearic Islands

The storm with heavy rain had already hit Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands on Monday. In the meantime, the situation there has calmed down again, although some areas - including Mallorca - were still under a yellow storm warning.

In general, heavy rainfall has become more frequent and more intense in most places around the world due to climate change. The reason: the warmer it gets, the more moisture the atmosphere can absorb, which leads to higher rainfall. However, other human factors also play a role in flooding.

SDA