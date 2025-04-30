Baby break: Silbereisen stands in for Esther Sedlaczek - Gallery Florian Silbereisen fills in for Esther Sedlaczek on the "Maus-Show". (archive picture) Image: dpa Esther Sedlaczek takes a break. (archive picture) Image: dpa Baby break: Silbereisen stands in for Esther Sedlaczek - Gallery Florian Silbereisen fills in for Esther Sedlaczek on the "Maus-Show". (archive picture) Image: dpa Esther Sedlaczek takes a break. (archive picture) Image: dpa

TV presenter Florian Silbereisen is standing in for his colleague Esther Sedlaczek during her baby break - but not on the "Sportschau".

German TV presenter Esther Sedlaczek is pregnant.

Florian Silbereisen is to replace her on the ARD Saturday evening program "Die grosse Maus-Show" at the end of August.

Sedlaczek explains: "Florian is my first choice: he is humorous, quick-witted and great with children." Show more

TV presenter Florian Silbereisen is standing in for his colleague Esther Sedlaczek when she goes on maternity leave. However, Silbereisen will only replace her on the ARD Saturday evening program "Die grosse Maus-Show" at the end of August. This was announced by Westdeutscher Rundfunk. Bild" had previously reported.

Esther Sedlaczek, who is also known as a "Sportschau" presenter, said according to the press release: "The big mouse show is very close to my heart! It's particularly important to me who stands in for me during my baby break. Florian is my very first choice: he is humorous, quick-witted and great with children. Thank you, Flori, for standing in for me."

Florian Silbereisen is a "big mouse fan"

According to WDR, Florian Silbereisen added: "As a big mouse fan, I didn't hesitate for a second to say yes to my dear colleague Esther. It's going to be great fun and I'm really looking forward to this unique representation. Take me with you, dear mouse! And all the best for you and your baby, dear Esther."

Esther Sedlaczek will greet viewers personally in the next edition on June 28. In this episode, Florian Silbereisen will already drop by the studio and pay Esther Sedlaczek and the mouse a visit. The edition with host Florian Silbereisen will be broadcast in August.