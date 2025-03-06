Finding evidence via X-ray, which is supposed to show the swallowed earrings. Image: Keystone/Orlando Police Department office via AP

A man in the USA pretends to be a representative of a sports star, steals luxurious jewelry and flees. When the police catch him, he resorts to drastic measures to destroy the evidence.

A man arrested in the US state of Florida is said to have swallowed stolen earrings worth several hundred thousand dollars. According to the local police, the 32-year-old had already posed as an employee of a top athlete in a jewelry store in the city of Orlando at the end of February in order to be shown high-priced jewelry. This included two pairs of earrings with a total value of 769,500 US dollars.

According to the police report, the man then grabbed them and snatched the valuable pieces. An employee tried to stop him, but to no avail. The alleged perpetrator was able to flee in a vehicle. However, investigators tracked him down and arrested him. Apparently in desperation, he is said to have swallowed the earrings without further ado. The suspect was charged with robbery and aggravated theft.