A florist received compensation after her child died of leukemia. During her pregnancy, she was exposed to pesticides on a daily basis, which could have contributed to the child's illness.

A panel of scientists and doctors established a causal link between pesticide exposure and the disease.

However, the link between pesticides and leukemia remains scientifically controversial. Show more

During her second pregnancy, she was exposed to pesticides on a daily basis while working for a flower importer, as the NZZ am Sonntag writes. It is a joint investigation by Radio France and "Le Monde".

The child developed health problems as soon as she was born. At the age of three, she was finally diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Seven years later, the child died - despite chemotherapy.

An expert panel of scientists and doctors established a causal link between pesticide exposure and the disease. They approved the compensation. The use of pesticides on cut flowers is widespread. However, unlike with food, there are no legal limits for pesticide residues in cut flowers in either the EU or Switzerland.

Many flowers are imported from non-EU countries, some of which use pesticides that are banned in Europe, according to the NZZ am Sonntag.

A study showed that almost all cut flowers tested in Austria and Germany contained pesticide residues, many of which are classified as hazardous to health.

Link between pesticides and leukemia remains controversial

However, the link between pesticides and leukemia remains scientifically controversial. Although studies show a possible link between exposure to pesticides during pregnancy and an increased risk of leukemia in children, it is difficult to prove in individual cases.

Ben Spycher from the University of Bern says that environmental factors are suspected in childhood cancer but are difficult to prove, while Aurélie Berthet from the University of Lausanne underlines the statement that epidemiological data suggest an increased risk, but that there is no clear evidence.

Florists are particularly at risk due to their frequent handling of treated cut flowers. Studies have shown increased pesticide residues in their urine, suggesting long-term exposure.

To minimize the risks, authorities recommend various protective measures such as wearing gloves and setting up separate eating areas. The Swiss Florists' Association also supports its members with information on the safe handling of cut flowers.