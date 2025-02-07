The flu epidemic in Switzerland is stronger than last year. Christina Sabrowsky/dpa

The current flu epidemic has Switzerland firmly in its grip. The health authorities are calling for caution.

The flu epidemic is sweeping across Switzerland - and is much more severe than last year. Current data shows a significant increase in cases and the situation in the healthcare system is tense.

Flu cases rise significantly

In the last week of January 2025, over 2,500 new cases of flu were reported to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), which represents a new high for this season, according to the FOPH. Extrapolated, this corresponds to around 28 confirmed cases of flu per 100,000 inhabitants. In comparison: last year, the flu epidemic peaked at around 26.5 cases per 100,000 people, as SRF writes.

Visits to the doctor for flu-like illnesses have been rising steadily since the end of December. In the week from January 19 to 25, over 21,000 people sought medical help with a sudden onset of high fever and cough or sore throat. The last time such high numbers were recorded was in spring 2020.

The FOPH points out that the flu epidemic has not yet peaked and that the number of cases could continue to rise. The current wave is stronger than last year, but so far less intense than two years ago.

Burden on healthcare facilities

The rising number of flu cases is placing an increased burden on healthcare facilities. Hospitals, especially in heavily affected regions such as Basel, are experiencing high capacity utilization. At Basel University Hospital, 32 flu patients are currently in isolation, leading to longer waiting times and increased staffing requirements, as reported by SRF.

In addition to influenza, other respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-CoV-2 are also circulating. While the RSV wave has already passed its peak and the number of Covid-19 cases is also declining, influenza remains the dominant virus. This multiple burden poses considerable challenges for the healthcare system.

Recommendations for prevention

The health authorities are monitoring the situation closely and are appealing to the population to take preventive measures to contain the spread of influenza and other respiratory diseases. In addition to vaccination, this also includes hygiene measures such as regular hand washing and avoiding crowds, as stated on the website of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH ).

The FOPH recommends the flu vaccination as the most effective method of protecting yourself and others from flu and its complications. Vaccination is particularly recommended for people with an increased risk of complications, including people aged 65 and over, pregnant women, premature babies up to the age of two and people with chronic illnesses. In addition, people who are in regular, close contact with risk groups should also be vaccinated.

