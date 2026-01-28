The flu epidemic has already passed its peak. (symbolic image) Keystone

The flu epidemic is subsiding. Although flu activity is still high, it appears to have peaked for the time being, according to the latest situation assessment from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last week, 18.65 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza per 100,000 inhabitants were reported in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, according to the FOPH figures published on Wednesday. This is around a quarter fewer than in the previous week.

The peak of the flu epidemic so far was reached in the first week of the year, four weeks earlier than last year. In addition, the flu epidemic was somewhat stronger than last year: 3330 cases were recorded in the week with the highest flu activity this winter, compared to a peak of 3114 cases last year.

According to the FOPH, the common respiratory virus RSV may also have peaked soon. The viral load of RSV in wastewater is therefore stagnating in most regions. According to the FOPH, the current weekly positivity rate is within the range of the last three years.