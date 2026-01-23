Air travel has become significantly more expensive in Switzerland over the past five years. According to estimates by the comparison service Comparis, airfares are likely to rise even further in the coming months.

Leisure Flying has become significantly more expensive since 2021 and will become even more expensive

Travelers are now paying nearly 70 percent more for a flight than they did in 2021, according to Comparis’ Leisure Price Index published on Tuesday. However, this is by no means the end of the story: Flying is likely to become even more expensive over the next 12 months. The main drivers of this trend are higher fuel, labor, and maintenance costs.

According to Comparis financial expert Michael Kuhn, business-class tickets, in particular, are likely to continue to rise in price. “Supply remains limited, competition is lower, and customers are less sensitive to price changes. At the same time, they are willing to pay more.”

Compared to airfare, prices in the hotel sector rose by just under 14 percent during the same period—a much smaller increase. And in the non-hotel accommodation sector, prices actually fell: camping, vacation rentals, and B&Bs are now just under 3 percent cheaper than they were 5 years ago.

Leisure Prices Rise in June

The Leisure Price Index measures price trends in the areas of leisure, culture, dining, and travel, and is based largely on data collected by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) as part of the National Consumer Price Index. On a monthly basis, the index rose by 0.2 percent in June 2026 compared with the previous month, following a 0.3 percent increase in May.

According to the report, prices for other personal transportation services (car rentals, carsharing, etc.) rose the most in June, increasing by 4.6 percent. In addition, prices in the non-hotel accommodation sector also rose recently (+3.9 percent). By contrast, prices fell for audio and video media (-5.8 percent), television, audio, and video equipment (-1.9 percent), and photo and video equipment (-0.9 percent).

In June, however, spending on air travel fell by 7.3 percent compared to May, bucking the trend of the past several years. “Following the very high prices in April, various fares were adjusted downward in May and June,” Kuhn explained. The willingness to book flights has declined, partly due to higher ticket prices and concerns about the supply of jet fuel. Compared to June 2025, however, airfare prices are still up by 3.4 percent.