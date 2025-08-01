Flying with more liquid: EU allows new baggage rules - Gallery This is how liquids had to be packed until now. (archive picture) Image: dpa Thanks to new hand luggage scanners, the liquid rules for airplane hand luggage could soon be history. (archive picture) Image: dpa CT scanners are already in use at major German airports. (archive image) Image: dpa Until now, only containers of a maximum of 100 ml in a sealable 1-liter bag were permitted in hand luggage. (archive picture) Image: dpa Flying with more liquid: EU allows new baggage rules - Gallery This is how liquids had to be packed until now. (archive picture) Image: dpa Thanks to new hand luggage scanners, the liquid rules for airplane hand luggage could soon be history. (archive picture) Image: dpa CT scanners are already in use at major German airports. (archive image) Image: dpa Until now, only containers of a maximum of 100 ml in a sealable 1-liter bag were permitted in hand luggage. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Containers up to a maximum size of 100 ml, packed in a 1-liter plastic bag: many air travelers find the liquid rules for hand luggage an imposition. Now the EU is allowing changes.

Until now, air travelers have been subject to strict rules regarding liquids in hand luggage. Now the way has been cleared in the EU for an end to the restrictions on liquids when traveling by air. The European Union has approved scanners that can reliably detect liquid explosives and theoretically allow larger bottles in hand luggage, as a spokeswoman for the EU Commission told the German Press Agency. Everything else is now up to the airports.

At least in Germany, however, the end of the 100-milliliter container rule is likely to be some time in coming, although the corresponding scanners have long been in place. The reason for this is that there are still old devices and travelers cannot yet be informed in advance which scanner they will pass through security at. In addition, some new devices do not have the right software.

This means that for the time being, passengers will still only be allowed to take liquids with them in containers with a volume of up to 100 milliliters - and these must be packed in a resealable transparent plastic bag with a maximum capacity of up to one liter.

Several German airports have new scanners

According to a spokeswoman, the new scanners are already in place at 40 of the almost 190 lanes at Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt. A further 40 devices have been ordered. However, nothing will change for passengers for the time being. The spokeswoman points out that it is not possible to know in advance which technology will be used to check each passenger's hand luggage. It is not clear when the entire airport will be equipped with the new technology.

Passengers in Munich will also have to be patient. Although a large number of the necessary scanners are already available at Munich Airport, the software for the devices still needs to be adapted, according to a spokesperson for the government of Upper Bavaria. However, in view of the high volume of passengers during the Bavarian summer vacations, the adjustments will be postponed to an as yet unknown date. The restriction of 100 milliliters will therefore remain in place for the time being. In any case, it will continue to apply at the control lanes with the old conventional technology.

Travelers should keep an eye on airport regulations

Passengers should also keep an eye on any return flight from another airport and the regulations that apply there. "For example, if the return journey were to be made at an airport that does not yet use the new technology, the 100 ml limit would still apply there," said the spokesperson.

However, other German and European airports also want to get rid of this. At Berlin's BER airport, for example, all new devices are currently being equipped with the necessary software. According to a spokesperson, all that remains to be done is to obtain final approval from the federal police.

New scanners are computer tomographs

According to the EU Commission, around 700 devices with the now approved technology are already being used or installed at airports in 21 European Union countries. The devices from the British manufacturer Smiths Detection scan hand luggage using computer tomography (CT), a technique known from medicine.

Instead of a few blurred overhead images, they deliver hundreds of images of the baggage without any loss of speed, which enables three-dimensional views and layer-by-layer screening of the baggage contents on the control screen. Solid and liquid explosives can also be detected by the devices.

The restrictions on liquids in air travel were introduced in 2006 after it became known that terrorists could manufacture explosives from several liquids on board an aircraft.

Changeover is costly

The nationwide, complete conversion of all control lanes is costly, according to a spokeswoman for the airport association ADV. It would not only result in high acquisition costs, but would also require extensive structural modifications to the checkpoints, for example because the devices are larger. Depending on who is responsible for carrying out the checks, the screening equipment could be financed by the airport operators themselves, the Federal Ministry of the Interior or the aviation security authorities of the federal states.

CT scanners have been in use for years. Immediately after their introduction, larger liquid containers were sometimes accepted at the relevant lanes. However, there was no official recommendation. Last summer, however, doubts arose about the reliability of the baggage scanners and the EU ordered further checks.