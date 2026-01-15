Seats in Business or First Class cause four to five times higher CO₂ emissions than Economy. Image: EPA

Many airlines dream of climate-neutral flying from 2050 - but a new study shows: The biggest leverage lies not in new fuels, but in the cabin.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new study shows that airlines could theoretically reduce their CO₂ emissions per passenger by up to 76 percent - without any new technologies.

The main levers are the replacement of old aircraft, higher capacity utilization and the elimination of premium cabins.

Eliminating business and first class in particular would have the greatest effect, but would be economically risky. Show more

From 2050, many airlines want to fly "green" - with zero net climate emissions. However, 2025 of all years has put a major damper on this self-declared dream: Flagship projects have failed, and sustainable aviation fuels are also barely getting off the ground.

This makes a new study in the specialist journal "Communications Earth & Environment" all the more exciting : it concludes that emissions could be drastically reduced even without new engines or fuels - theoretically by up to 76 percent per passenger.

The researchers cite three levers to achieve this: firstly, airlines should phase out old, inefficient aircraft more quickly and replace them with more fuel-efficient models.

Secondly, they would have to further increase the load factor: in 2025, the average load factor was around 83%; an occupancy rate of 95% or more would be more efficient.

Away with business and first class

Thirdly - and with the greatest effect - premium cabins should disappear. If long-haul jets only flew with economy seats, CO₂ emissions would be spread across more passengers. The airline umbrella organization IATA also acknowledges this effect. According to the association, seats in business or first class cause four to five times higher CO₂ emissions on long flights than in economy.

Abolishing these classes would be tricky and economically painful: luxury offers and lucrative premium customers would be lost. In practice, such a change could shrink the fleet - and drive some wealthy customers into even more climate-damaging private jets.

