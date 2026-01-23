The late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham was one of the most prominent supporters of Israel and Ukraine in Washington. A memorial service for the Republican is now being held in the U.S. capital; according to Ukrainian and U.S. media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. For both leaders, the visit is also, not least, a welcome opportunity to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

HANDOUT – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) shakes hands with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Uncredited/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

Key points to consider here:

Netanyahu and Trump

First meeting since the start of the Iran War

Trump last received Netanyahu at the White House in February. The focus of their talks at that time was how to deal with Iran. About two and a half weeks later, the U.S. and Israel launched their joint attacks against the Islamic Republic. Five months have passed since then—and the differing interests of the U.S. and Israel in the war have become increasingly apparent. While Israel reportedly wanted to continue the war, Trump’s focus has recently been on a diplomatic solution for quite some time.

However, following the latest escalation in the war, both the agreed-upon ceasefire and Washington’s framework agreement with Tehran are now a thing of the past. This is a problem for Trump: The important midterm elections for the U.S. Congress are just under 100 days away. The war is unpopular at home—and some in the U.S. blame Netanyahu for having persuaded Trump to go along with it.

The relationship between the two

In recent months, the once-strong relationship between the two has been strained due to differences over the war in Iran. With a pivotal election in Israel coming up in October, it is now crucial for Netanyahu to present a united front with Trump.

Ahead of the meeting, Netanyahu emphasized that this was already his eighth meeting with Trump during his second term in office, “more than with any other international head of state or government.” He called this “a great privilege, but also a great responsibility.” Trump, for his part, said on Monday that while he and Netanyahu had a “minor disagreement” regarding Iran, their views were actually quite close.

What Netanyahu Might Be After With Trump

At the start of his trip to the U.S., Netanyahu made it clear that Iran would be the most important topic at his meeting with Trump. The Israeli TV station N12 reported that Netanyahu intended to present Trump with intelligence information regarding Iran’s alleged efforts to rebuild its military capabilities. This also included alleged efforts by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, to work toward developing a nuclear weapon. Tehran has been denying such reports for years.

“But convincing Trump to abandon a stalled diplomatic process in favor of a new large-scale military operation is likely to be a major challenge,” wrote the *Times of Israel* in light of media reports that Netanyahu might also ask Trump for the “green light” for new Israeli attacks in Iran.

Zelenskyy and Trump

Several meetings in recent weeks

Trump and Zelenskyy have met frequently in recent weeks: earlier this month at the NATO summit in Ankara—and in mid-June at the G7 summit in Évian, France. At both summits, the U.S. also presented joint positions on the war in Ukraine.

During the campaign, Trump once boasted that he could end the war in Russia within 24 hours. But his mediation efforts have not yet yielded a breakthrough. In recent months, his attention has also been heavily focused on his own war in Iran.

The relationship between the two

When Zelenskyy comes to Washington, memories of the scandal in the Oval Office are bound to resurface. Shortly after taking office, Trump loudly leveled harsh accusations at his Ukrainian counterpart there in front of rolling cameras and then abruptly cut the meeting short.

After that, relations between the two heads of state visibly improved—even though Trump continued to face criticism for not distancing himself enough from Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Zelenskyy, the turning point was a brief conversation at the Vatican in April 2025. “That was a historic moment, as we transformed our relationship in 15 or 20 minutes,” Zelenskyy told right-wing U.S. influencer Laura Loomer in a recent interview in Kyiv. He said he was very happy about it, as many lives depended on his dialogue with Trump.

What Zelenskyy Might Be After With Trump

Shortly before his death, Zelenskyy also spoke with Graham, an ally of Trump, in Kyiv. There, the senator announced the White House’s support for a new package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, the initiative targets countries that import Russian energy resources and thereby help finance the war against Ukraine. The package has been stalled in the Senate for a long time. Following Graham’s death, several senators are trying to bring their late colleague’s key priority to a successful conclusion. Kyiv sees this as an opportunity to increase pressure on Russia.

In addition to sanctions, new shipments of Patriot air defense missiles are particularly important for Zelenskyy ahead of the coming winter. Although Kyiv is set to receive a production license for these missiles, it will still take months to set up production in Ukraine, and production volumes will hardly be able to meet Ukrainian demand in light of the increasing Russian missile attacks.

In mid-July, the Ukrainian president had stated that 300 of these missiles were the minimum requirement for the three winter months. However, according to media reports, Washington is currently struggling with dwindling reserves of air defense munitions in its own war against Iran.