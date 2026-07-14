About three years after a ruling to that effect, U.S. President Donald Trump has paid U.S. author E. Jean Carroll millions in compensation. Carroll received approximately $5.6 million (about 4.9 million euros), according to court documents and as confirmed by her attorney. This includes the $5 million in damages that Trump was ordered to pay in 2023, plus interest accrued on that amount since then.

The background to this is a 2023 ruling: A New York jury found at the time that Trump had assaulted, sexually abused, and later defamed the American author in 1996 at a luxury department store in New York. He was ordered to pay $5 million (approximately 4.4 million euros) in damages. Trump has consistently denied the allegations. Although the charges were time-barred under criminal law, civil legal action remained an option.

Trump had previously failed in several attempts to challenge the ruling and the payment of damages. However, because the Supreme Court has not yet issued a final ruling, 82-year-old Carroll will simply invest the money for now, her attorney said. The Supreme Court has also yet to rule on another case in which Carroll was awarded $83 million from Trump.