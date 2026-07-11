Following reports of alleged security concerns regarding Donald Trump’s new presidential aircraft, several “New York Times” journalists have, according to the newspaper, received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. The reporters are reportedly scheduled to testify before a grand jury next week. The subpoenas cite only an unspecified alleged violation of federal criminal law as the reason.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan could not initially be reached for confirmation. The U.S. Department of Justice has been contacted. According to the *New York Times*, the reporters received the subpoenas on Friday. Some of them were reportedly delivered in person by federal officials to their homes.

The newspaper described the action as an attempt to intimidate independent media. “The appearance of federal officials at the doorsteps of news reporters should shake the conscience of every American who believes in the Constitution and the freedom of the press it protects,” the newspaper’s attorney, David McCraw, stated in the report.

Trump is stepping up his crackdown on the media

This week, the four journalists reported, citing anonymous sources, that Trump had flown from the NATO summit in Turkey to the British air base at Mildenhall on the old Air Force One at the recommendation of the Secret Service for security reasons. There, he transferred to the new aircraft, a gift from Qatar. Earlier, the president himself had fueled speculation in Ankara about the security of the new jumbo jet. When asked why he wasn’t departing on the new aircraft, he replied that he was “number one on Iran’s hit list.”

In a separate report, the newspaper wrote that the new aircraft does not yet have all the security and defense systems of the previous presidential plane. However, the government and Trump himself denied that security concerns were the reason for the change in aircraft. Trump stated on several occasions that the stopover was intended to show the new aircraft to military personnel.

Since the start of his second term, Trump has been cracking down on the media. Earlier this year, the Department of Justice had already attempted to compel journalists from the *Wall Street Journal* and the *Washington Post* to testify in investigations into news reports. After legal challenges from the media outlets, these subpoenas were later withdrawn.