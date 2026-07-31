After days of speculation, the organizers have now confirmed that Madonna (67) is not only traveling to Amsterdam as a spectator but will also be performing at the World Pride Music Festival. On the event poster, the Queen of Pop is listed as a “Special Guest” for the show at the AFAS Live concert hall—alongside British producer Stuart Price and American DJ Honey Dijon.

Madonna herself had sparked speculation about a possible performance in Amsterdam with a cryptic social media post. She wrote “Ik heb iets waar ik over wil praten,” quoting a line from her single “Bring Your Love” in Dutch. In the original version of the song, which Madonna recorded together with pop star Sabrina Carpenter, the lyrics read “I’ve got something I wanna talk about”—in German: “Es gibt etwas, worüber ich sprechen möchte.”

Years of advocacy for the queer community

Madonna has been closely associated with the international LGBTQ community for years, and she has repeatedly spoken out in its support. World Pride, which is being celebrated for the first time this year in the Dutch capital, is an international celebration of diversity, equality, visibility, and human rights.

The pop singer’s advocacy for LGBTQ+ equality was recognized in 2019 in New York with an award from the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). The “Advocate for Change Award” honors individuals who have supported the LGBTQ community through their life’s work.

Following the fatal attack on the outskirts of Berlin’s Christopher Street Day celebration, Dutch authorities have implemented additional security measures for the multi-day World Pride events. Among the highlights on Saturday is a boat parade along Amsterdam’s canals, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors.