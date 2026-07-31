The current heat wave once again brought widespread temperatures of more than 30 degrees to Switzerland on Friday. However, a daily record was set only in Ticino shortly after noon.

The risk of wildfires remains widespread: a warning sign near Blatten, close to Naters, in the canton of Valais.

At 1:10 p.m. in Lugano, a temperature of 32.8 degrees was recorded—the highest ever measured on July 31, according to the website of the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss). The previous record was 32.6 degrees and was recorded in 1945.

Meanwhile, according to SRF Meteo, hot and increasingly humid air masses continued to reach Switzerland. Meteorologists therefore issued a warning of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. These are expected primarily in the central and eastern Pre-Alps, but also in the lowlands and the Jura.

On Thursday afternoon, a temperature of 39.7 degrees was recorded in Basel/Binningen. This tied the all-time temperature record on the northern side of the Alps. On July 7, 2015, a temperature of 39.7 degrees was also recorded in Geneva.