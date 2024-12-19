Samples of Dubai chocolates have been found to be contaminated. (symbolic image) Sascha Thelen/dpa/dpa-tmn

German food inspectors are sounding the alarm: dangerous residues have been discovered in the popular Dubai chocolate, which they classify as unfit for consumption.

German food safety authorities have issued an urgent warning against Dubai chocolate, which is popular during the Christmas season. Samples were tested in several federal states and the results were alarming.

The chocolate, which often consists of pistachio cream and angel hair, is very popular at Christmas markets and in confectionery shops. However, the latest inspections shed a bad light on the product.

The Ministry of Food and Consumer Protection in Baden-Württemberg found impurities such as contaminants, colorants, allergens and foreign fats in all eight samples tested, according to the newspaper "Bild".

Deficiencies in various federal states

Food Minister Peter Hauk expressed his concern about the results and announced a special state-wide program for further testing of chocolate. Of particular concern is the discovery of mold toxins in one sample and the use of foreign fats instead of real chocolate in five samples from the United Arab Emirates.

Defects were also found in Hesse. The state laboratory criticized the inadequate labelling of Dubai chocolate produced in Turkey. Important information such as the list of ingredients, nutritional information and best-before date were missing from the packaging. This problem also affects Switzerland, where many of the Dubai chocolates on offer also come from Turkey.

The Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety has also initiated investigations, but no results are yet available. However, the findings to date suggest that these samples may also not be suitable for consumption. The authorities therefore strongly advise against consuming Dubai chocolate.