Everyday waste pollutes the world's oceans. But what exactly is floating around? Researchers paint a pretty clear picture - and have some advice to offer. (archive picture) Keystone

Plastic bottles, snack packaging and bags are now a common sight on many coasts around the world. No wonder, because around 20 million tons of plastic end up in the environment every year - and from the mainland via rivers into the seas and oceans.

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This waste endangers ecosystems, pollutes coastal regions and poses a significant threat to the health of living organisms. A study published in the journal "One Earth" sheds light on what exactly is littering the waters.

"We know that the problem is huge, but we don't know which specific products are the main culprits on a global scale," explains Richard Thompson from the University of Plymouth and co-author of the study. Without this knowledge, it is difficult to find concrete measures to combat the waste problem - and it is precisely this gap that his team wants to close. For the analysis, the international research group evaluated more than 350 studies. They looked at beach litter in 112 countries, which together account for 86 percent of the world's population. "This allowed us to identify the most common components of plastic waste in the sea," explains the expert.

Mainly plastic from food packaging

The result is clear: the biggest polluters of the oceans are not rare industrial waste or fishing nets, but above all short-lived disposable products from everyday life. In first place is plastic from the food and beverage sector. In 93 percent of the countries surveyed, food packaging, plastic bottles and caps and lids are among the three most common types of waste. This is followed by plastic bags at 39 percent and cigarette waste at around 38 percent.

The team focused on larger, clearly identifiable plastic items. Microplastics, which are often created when these products break down, were not taken into account.

The aim of the research group is to provide insights into the causes of plastic pollution so that they can be tackled in a more targeted manner. According to the researchers, waste management alone is not able to tackle the problem.

Similar patterns in many countries

The team found that the main sources of pollution are very similar around the world - regardless of a country's economic or geographical location. However, there are a few exceptions: plastic bottles and fishing material were found comparatively frequently in the Arctic and Antarctic. This is presumably due to the fact that few people live in the region and the particularly buoyant waste is transported over long distances to the polar regions by ocean currents, they say.

At the same time, the authors highlight where political measures are already having an effect. One example of this is the use of plastic bags: the thin disposable bags are particularly widespread in many regions of Asia and Africa. At the same time, examples from individual countries show that political measures can have an impact: Countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique, which have introduced strict bans on plastic bags, have recorded significantly lower levels of pollution.

Reusable systems or levies as solutions?

According to the team, the same could also apply to food packaging or bottles in the future. Reusable systems, better packaging designs or levies on single-use products are possible measures. "Changes at source are essential if we want to prevent plastic pollution," explains Susan Jobling, Director of the Institute for the Environment at Brunel University of London. Only by reducing the production and consumption of certain plastics can the flood of plastic be stemmed in the long term.