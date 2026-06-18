The federal popular initiative “For GMO-Free Food” has not been launched. It failed to meet the threshold of 100,000 valid signatures. As a result, the initiative committee has filed a criminal complaint against persons unknown.

The initiative committee has filed a complaint because the whereabouts of additional signatures remain unclear. (File photo)

The results of the counts and verifications have been confirmed, the Federal Chancellery (FC) announced on Thursday, declaring the food protection initiative a failure.

Of the approximately 98,000 certified signatures, around 96,200 were valid, according to a recount ordered by the Federal Council. Thus, according to the Federal Chancellery, the minimum threshold of 100,000 signatures was not reached.

The association promoting GMO-free food finds this decision “baffling.” The initiative committee claims to have received feedback from over 240 municipalities proving that at least 5,000 additional valid signatures had been certified. The association sees this as proof that there are sufficient valid signatures for the initiative.

Because the whereabouts of the missing signatures remain unclear, the association filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General on Thursday, requesting an investigation.

The complaint covers possible offenses such as suppression of documents, election and referendum fraud, or abuse of office. The association fears that the political rights of thousands of voters may have been restricted.

The association criticized the Federal Chancellery for failing to conduct further investigations. It was noted that evidence from the municipalities had not been taken into account in the decision.