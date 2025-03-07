Two men have prevented a train accident in Unterjesingen near Tübingen. Symbolbild: Felix Kästle/dpa

A bus tries to turn at a level crossing in Tübingen, then the barriers lower and a train approaches. Two fools courageously intervene and prevent the worst from happening.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A bus gets stuck between two railroad barriers at a level crossing in Tübingen (Germany).

Two fools pushed the closed barrier aside with all their might until the bus was able to drive off the tracks.

"Without the intervention of the two men, a violent collision would probably have been unavoidable," the press release states. Show more

Two jesters prevented a train accident at a level crossing in Tübingen on Shrove Monday. As the Ammertal public transport association announced on Friday, a coach wanted to turn at a level crossing in the Tübingen district of Unterjesingen when the barriers there closed due to an approaching Ammertalbahn train. The railroad connects Tübingen with Herrenberg in the Böblingen district.

Thanks to the courageous intervention of the two fools, an accident was averted, it was reported. Without further ado, they pushed the closed barrier aside with all their strength until it broke and the bus was able to drive off the tracks in time. "Without the intervention of the two men, a violent collision would probably have been unavoidable," the press release states.

Sarah Wüstenhöfer, Managing Director of the special-purpose association, praised the jesters for showing real civil courage and preventing an accident that caused considerable personal injury and damage to property. "The damage for repairing the broken barrier amounts to around 700 euros," she said. The damage that would have occurred without the commitment, on the other hand, would have been millions of euros, according to Wüstenhöfer.