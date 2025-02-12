The number of flu cases in Switzerland has fallen. According to the FOPH, however, the peak has not yet been reached. (archive picture) Keystone

The flu epidemic in Switzerland is subsiding. The number of flu cases fell last week, according to figures published by the Federal Office of Public Health on Wednesday. However, the flu epidemic could still reach its peak.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Influenza activity remains high. The flu epidemic does not yet appear to have peaked," wrote the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on the "Communicable diseases information portal".

The FOPH recorded 2,383 new cases of flu in the week from February 3 to 9. The flu epidemic reached its peak so far this season in the first week of February with 2912 cases.

With an extrapolated figure of around 32.4 confirmed flu cases per 100,000 inhabitants, this year's flu epidemic was stronger than usual. This figure has only been exceeded once in the last twelve years. This was in the winter of 2022 and 2023, when the catch-up effects after the coronavirus pandemic caused the flu figures to soar.

More visits to the doctor

However, the number of visits to the doctor for flu-like illnesses has not yet fallen. In the week under review, 28,792 people consulted a doctor due to a sudden onset of high fever and cough or sore throat. This is almost twelve percent more than in the previous week.

The number of flu cases fell particularly in French-speaking Switzerland, which had recorded a particularly high number of cases in previous weeks. The situation is different in the canton of Uri: Confirmed flu cases there have doubled within a week.

RSV, a common virus that can lead to respiratory infections, is also still circulating in the population. Covid-19 activity, on the other hand, is at a low level.