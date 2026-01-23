For Federal President Guy Parmelin, Switzerland’s vibrant and diverse traditions are one of the country’s cornerstones. In a rapidly changing world, we need values that will stand the test of time, he said at the Rütli in Uri.

Parmelin was also referring to the Swiss Traditional Costume Association, which was founded a hundred years ago and was the guest of honor at this year’s National Day celebration on the Rütli. Tradition stays alive when people carry it—even in the literal sense, he explained.

"Clothing reveals 'who we are, where we come from, or where we feel we belong,'" said Parmelin. Switzerland is home not only to many styles of dress, but also to national languages, regions, and traditions. "This diversity does not divide us."

For Parmelin, it is not only clothing but also the Rütli that speaks to his origins and sense of belonging. It tells us that Switzerland has never been great because of its size, but because of its determination to determine its own destiny.

A Meadow Instead of a Palace

"The Rütli is neither a palace nor a fortress," Parmelin said. "It is a simple meadow." It shows that in Switzerland, people are at the center. Switzerland does not rest on a single person or institution, but on millions of people who take on responsibility every day.

The Rütli also shows that people of different backgrounds are stronger together than they are alone, said the Federal President, who hails from Vaud. Switzerland is not only a legacy but also a responsibility that each generation must take on anew. “No matter what clothes they wear—whether traditional dress, a suit, shorts, or a red baseball cap,” said Parmelin, waving his famous “Switzerland – Great Since 1291” cap.