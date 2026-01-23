The last attempt failed in 2017: International efforts to reunify the de facto divided island of Cyprus have come to nothing since the division in 1974. Now, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and his entourage are expected in Cyprus—this is the first time since 2010 that a UN Secretary-General has personally addressed the island’s concerns.

According to Cypriot media reports, during his three-day visit from Monday through Wednesday, Guterres intends to try to at least get the talks between the two communities—the Greek and Turkish Cypriots—back on track. This is likely to be his last attempt: The UN Secretary-General is stepping down from his post at the end of the year after two terms in office.

Division since 1974

Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, following a coup by Greek Cypriot nationalists and a subsequent Turkish military intervention. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was proclaimed; it is recognized worldwide only by Turkey. In 2004, the EU admitted the island of Cyprus as a whole into the EU. De jure, the entire island has been an EU member ever since; however, EU law applies only in the southern part.

Since then, the capital, Nicosia, has also been a de facto divided city, much like Berlin used to be—only without a wall, but with barricades and other barriers. The buffer zone, a kind of no-man’s-land between the two sides, is monitored by UN peacekeepers. However, crossing the border at the designated checkpoints is relatively straightforward.

A Solution Is Still a Long Way Off

In recent years, the two communities’ visions for a solution have drifted further and further apart. The Greek Cypriot side favors a federal solution consisting of two federal states with a strong, central government. The Turkish Cypriot side, on the other hand, has most recently insisted on a two-state solution in which the states could cooperate within a loose confederation.