Elon Musk's fortune consists largely of SpaceX shares. However, the space company is not listed on the stock exchange. A new projection by Forbes puts Musk at the next record.

According to calculations by Forbes magazine, Elon Musk is the first person to achieve an estimated fortune of more than 600 billion dollars.

This is because SpaceX employees and investors sold shares in the company, which is not listed on the stock exchange. The magazine extrapolated a higher total value for the company from the price.

Musk's fortune consists mainly of shares in electric car manufacturer Tesla and SpaceX. Show more

According to calculations by Forbes magazine, Elon Musk is the first person to have an estimated fortune of more than 600 billion dollars. According to Forbes, the decisive factor was the recent sale of shares in Musk's aerospace company SpaceX by a number of employees and investors. The magazine extrapolated a higher total value for the company from the price set - which also affected Forbes' estimate of Musk's stake.

Just hours earlier, Forbes had put Musk at a good 500 billion dollars in its rich list, while the financial service Bloomberg came up with 470 billion dollars on Monday.

Tesla and SpaceX make Musk rich

Musk's fortune mainly consists of shares in electric car manufacturer Tesla and SpaceX. Unlike Tesla, however, SpaceX is not listed on the stock exchange, meaning that there is no company value based on share price performance on the market. Instead, valuations from financing rounds or employee share sales are used in such cases. They can deviate significantly from the subsequent market development.

The price at which employees were able to sell their shares results in an extrapolated value of 800 billion dollars for SpaceX as a whole. However, "Forbes" had previously only estimated the company at 400 billion dollars. As a result of this adjustment, the estimate of the value of Musk's stake of around 40 percent in SpaceX also rose abruptly. As a result, Forbes put Musk's fortune at 677 billion dollars on Monday.