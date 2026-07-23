Citing allegedly inadequate measures against forced labor, the U.S. government has announced tariffs of 10 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively, on imports from 60 trading partners. This also includes certain products from the European Union, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Accordingly, the additional tariffs will take effect on Friday morning at 6:01 a.m. German time (midnight U.S. Eastern Time) on imports of certain goods. Exempt from these tariffs are products that were already loaded onto a ship, are in the final leg of transport to their destination, and will be cleared before July 28.

Depending on the trading partner, the investigations would have resulted in either a 10 percent or 12.5 percent tariff as the “appropriate rate,” according to the statement. The European Union is listed there, along with Taiwan, Japan, and Switzerland, among others, as trading partners for which both rates are specified for imports of certain products into the U.S. There are reportedly also exceptions.

A deadline is approaching

The statutory deadline for the current global tariffs expires on Friday. Following his defeat before the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump hastily imposed new global tariffs of 10 percent in February. The basis for the new import duties is Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows for the imposition of a duty of up to 15 percent for a maximum of 150 days. After that, the U.S. Congress would have to give its approval—which is highly unlikely given the already high inflation.

In February, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s earlier tariffs against dozens of trading partners—including the European Union—were unlawful under an emergency law. A clear majority of the justices ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority as president. As a result, the U.S. government must refund billions in tariffs.

Same law, different section

It was expected that Trump would now provide a new justification for the tariffs. This allows the government to invoke the same trade law from 1974 to impose new tariffs based on a different section. Section 301 grants the government the authority to take appropriate action in response to trade practices that are proven to be “unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory.”

Most recently, Trump’s Trade Representative Greer, in an interview with the U.S. broadcaster CNBC, had signaled potential consequences resulting from Section 301 investigations into forced labor. He had been asked about a Financial Times article that discussed an imminent announcement of tariffs on imports from dozens of countries.

Forced Labor as a Reason for New Tariffs?

In early June, the U.S. had threatened to impose tariffs on 60 economies because they had failed to prevent imports of products made with alleged forced labor or had not adequately enforced existing import bans.

A prerequisite for imposing tariffs under Section 301 is that the government must first have solicited comments and held hearings. This was most recently the case with Brazil, when Greer announced a 25 percent tariff on certain goods from that South American country. The investigation reportedly revealed a wide range of unfair trade practices.

Uncertainty Surrounds the “Turnberry Deal”

Until now, most imports from the EU were subject to a tariff of up to 15 percent. This stems from the bilateral trade agreement between the EU and the U.S., also known as the “Turnberry Deal.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump reached this agreement in August 2025 to avert a looming trade war.

Brussels made further concessions, such as the elimination of EU tariffs on U.S. industrial goods. However, given Trump’s erratic policies, the EU has also built in a safety net: Should the U.S. fail to fully implement its commitments or suspend agreements, the EU’s concessions can be suspended. This includes, for example, renewed tariff increases.

According to sources in Brussels, Washington has so far adhered to the agreement, at least in most cases. An EU official said that tariffs of up to 15 percent were applied to about 93 percent of EU exports to the United States. For the remaining products, however, the rate is higher: this is the case, for example, with cheese, which is effectively subject to a tariff of just under 25 percent.