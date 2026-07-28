Thanks to strong sales of lucrative SUV models in the U.S., Ford has raised its profit forecast for the current year. The company now expects adjusted pre-tax earnings of between $10 billion and $11 billion, up from its previous forecast of $8.5 billion to $10.5 billion.

Since President Donald Trump’s administration eliminated subsidies for electric cars, large SUVs have become even more popular in the U.S. This is helping auto giant Ford. (File photo)

At the same time, as the electric vehicle business has contracted, losses in this once-prioritized segment have also declined. Overall, Ford's revenue fell 4 percent year-over-year to $50.2 billion in the last quarter.

A key problem was that, following a fire at an aluminum supplier, the company was able to offer fewer vehicles from its popular F-Series pickup lineup. However, Ford offset this with higher sales of Bronco and Explorer SUVs in higher-end trim levels. All in all, Ford broke even after posting a loss of $1.3 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.